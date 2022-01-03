Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth's longtime friend and lady-in-waiting has passed away. Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham has died at the age of 90 on Dec. 29, according to The Times. Lady Farnham had served as the monarch's lady of the bedchamber for 34 years, starting back in 1987. Her death comes within the same month that another lady-in-waiting of the Queen's passed away. Ann, Dowager Duchess of Grafton, who had served the royal since 1967 died at the age of 101 on Dec. 3, per The Times.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution