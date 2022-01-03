Main Content

Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Lady-In-Waiting and Close Friend Diana Maxwell Dies At 90

Queen Elizabeth's longtime friend and lady-in-waiting has passed away. Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham has died at the age of 90 on Dec. 29, according to The Times. Lady Farnham had served as the monarch's lady of the bedchamber for 34 years, starting back in 1987. Her death comes within the same month that another lady-in-waiting of the Queen's passed away. Ann, Dowager Duchess of Grafton, who had served the royal since 1967 died at the age of 101 on Dec. 3, per The Times.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution
