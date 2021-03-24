Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating the arrival of her 10th great grandchild, who apparently just couldn't wait to be born! The monarch's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed their third child on March 21. But his arrival was a bit unexpected and quite speedy! The proud dad revealed on "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby" podcast that his wife had to give birth on the bathroom floor at their home because they couldn't make it to the hospital in time.

