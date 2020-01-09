Also available on the nbc app

Zara Tindall won't be putting the pedal to the metal anytime soon. According to BBC, Queen Elizabeth's oldest granddaughter has been banned from driving for six months after she was caught speeding in her Land Rover at 91 mph near her home in the English countryside. The road's speed limit is reportedly 70 mph. This isn't the first time a member of the royal family has had trouble behind the wheel. In January 2019, 97-year-old Prince Philip was involved in a car accident while driving on a public road near the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

