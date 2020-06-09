Also available on the nbc app

At least two of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren already plan to work outside of the royal family in the future. While speaking to the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Prince Edward's wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, revealed that the couple's 16-year-old daughter Louise and 12-year-old son James will most likely become financially independent when they come of age. "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living," she said. "Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it's highly unlikely."

