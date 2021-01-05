Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth's former employee has been sentenced to jail for stealing items from Buckingham Palace to sell on eBay. According to the BBC, 37-year-old catering assistant Adam Canto will serve eight months behind bars after pleading guilty to three counts of theft between November 2019 and August 2020. The court learned that 77 pieces — worth up to $135,000 — were taken from the palace shop, as well as staff lockers and Prince Andrew's storeroom. Among the stolen goods were official signed photographs of Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, medals and a photo album from President Donald Trump's visit to the UK in June 2019.

