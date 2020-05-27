Also available on the nbc app

You won't ever find this ingredient on Queen Elizabeth's plate! Chef Darren McGrady revealed secrets from his time cooking for the royal family (including the monarch's most hated food) during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel. "The Queen doesn't like garlic," he said. "We could never use it at Buckingham Palace." Darren also shared one buttery seafood dish that Her Majesty absolutely loves: Morecombe Bay potted shrimp! Plus, he confessed the two special gifts he received from the late Princess Diana.

