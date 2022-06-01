Main Content

Queen Elizabeth's Flight Forced To Delay Landing Due To Lightning Storm Ahead Of Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth's journey back to London on Tuesday was met with some inclement weather! Her Majesty was reportedly traveling from her residence in Scotland back to England, when her travels were met with a lightning storm. "The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told NBC News.

