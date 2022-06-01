Queen Elizabeth's journey back to London on Tuesday was met with some inclement weather! Her Majesty was reportedly traveling from her residence in Scotland back to England, when her travels were met with a lightning storm. "The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told NBC News.

NR S2022 E0 3 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight