Queen Elizabeth's Dresser Busts Decade-Old Myth About Royal Rule Michelle Obama 'Broke'

Did Michelle Obama actually break a royal rule when she embraced Queen Elizabeth II? In her new book, "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and The Wardrobe," Her Majesty's dresser, Angela Kelly, busted a major myth about the protocol for touching the Queen, which many speculated that Michelle broke during a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2009. In an excerpt of the book shared with Hello!, Angela wrote that the Queen and Michelle actually shared "an instant and mutual warmth" when they met, and "in reality, it was a natural instinct for the Queen to show affection and respect for another great woman." "And really there is no protocol that must be adhered to," she added.

