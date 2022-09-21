Main Content

Queen Elizabeth's Cheeky Response Revealed By Photographer Who Asked Her To Smile In Final Portrait

Queen Elizabeth had quite the sense of humor and her final portrait photographer is now sharing the cheeky remark she made to him before she died. Ranald Mackechnie took the majestic photos of her majesty at Windsor Castle in May to mark the beginning of the late monarch Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, he's telling ITV's Lorraine about the intimate time he shared with her. "Well, you can't make me," the Queen reportedly quipped when he said he wanted to make her smile.

