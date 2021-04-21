Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth has issued a birthday message. The royal’s message was shared on social media on April 21st on her 95th birthday and comes after the funeral for her husband Prince Philip, which occurred over the weekend. “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world. My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,” the message reads.

