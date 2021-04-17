Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Queen Elizabeth Wipes Tear While Arriving At Prince Philip’s Funeral

CLIP04/17/21
Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is bidding a somber farewell to her husband of 73 years. The monarch appeared to wipe away a tear while arriving for Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday. Her majesty was accompanied by a lady in waiting as she rode behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s casket and entered St. George’s Chapel alone, dressed in all black and wearing a face mask. The Queen remained solo for the ceremony as well. Covid-19 restrictions prevented more than 30 people from attending the service in person and only people from the same household could sit together.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Queen Elizabeth, the queen. queen ellizabeth prince philip, Prince Philip, prince philip funeral, Prince Philip dead, prince philip death, Prince Harry, meghan markle, Prince William, Royals, Royal Family, queen funeral
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.