Queen Elizabeth is bidding a somber farewell to her husband of 73 years. The monarch appeared to wipe away a tear while arriving for Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday. Her majesty was accompanied by a lady in waiting as she rode behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s casket and entered St. George’s Chapel alone, dressed in all black and wearing a face mask. The Queen remained solo for the ceremony as well. Covid-19 restrictions prevented more than 30 people from attending the service in person and only people from the same household could sit together.

