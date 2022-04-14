The royal family will be celebrating Easter without Queen Elizabeth in public this year. The 95-year-old monarch will not be joining the congregation in person for Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday. There will be other members of the royal family celebrating at the service, and some may drop in to see the queen afterwards. Queen Elizabeth is a devout Christian and head of the Church of England. She attends services regularly and worships online if she can't go.

