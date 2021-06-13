Also available on the nbc app

Talk about a royal engagement! Queen Elizabeth welcomed President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at Windsor Castle. The meeting took place on Sunday amid the G7 economic summit, which began earlier this week. Her Majesty greeted the Bidens at the castle’s quadrangle, where the First Couple exchanged a military salute with the Queen’s Guard of Honor battalion and went on to join the monarch inside her home for tea.

Appearing: