Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth wants the royal family to bury the hatchet following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Canada. A source told US Weekly, "The Queen is hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March, even though there's still tension behind closed doors. It'll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to the United Kingdom with son Archie to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The couple departed their home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor over the holidays before releasing a bombshell statement announcing their plans to step back from royal duties.

Appearing: