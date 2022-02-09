Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is keeping Prince Phillip close to her. The 95-year-old monarch stepped out for her first outing of 2022 over the weekend and donned a special accessory—her late husband's cane! The queen was beaming as she hosted a reception at Sandringham House to kick off the weekend's platinum jubilee celebration. At the event she rocked a dark green coat, light blue dress, and the Duke of Edinburgh's wooden cane. This isn't the first time the monarch has rocked a cane, but it is the first time she's borrowed Prince Phillip's.

