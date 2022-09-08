Queen Elizabeth is having some health struggles. Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, have traveled to Balmoral to be by the monarch's side, plus Prince William, his eldest son and the monarch's grandson, is also heading to Balmoral.

