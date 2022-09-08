Main Content

Queen Elizabeth Under Medical Supervision As Doctors Share Concern For Her Health

CLIP09/08/22

Queen Elizabeth is having some health struggles. Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, have traveled to Balmoral to be by the monarch's side, plus Prince William, his eldest son and the monarch's grandson, is also heading to Balmoral.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Queen Elizabeth, health, Royal Family, Royals, Prince William, Prince Charles, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.