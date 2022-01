Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is continuing to get some extra support during her royal outings this week. The monarch used a walking stick during a Thursday visit to the Senedd, also known as the Welsh parliament, to mark the governing body's new session. The outing marked the second time this week that the 95-year-old used a cane at a public event.

