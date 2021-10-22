Main Content

Queen Elizabeth Spends Night In The Hospital After Canceling Trip, Is 'In Good Spirits'

CLIP10/21/21

Queen Elizabeth is staying focused on her health. The monarch spent the night in the hospital on after canceling a visit to Northern Ireland. Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday, sharing how Her Majesty is feeling and the timeline of her care. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the statement read.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Queen Elizabeth, The Queen, queen hospitalized, queen hospital, Royals, Royal Family
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.