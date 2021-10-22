ATEEZ Dishes On Inspiration Behind ‘THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Queen Elizabeth is staying focused on her health. The monarch spent the night in the hospital on after canceling a visit to Northern Ireland. Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday, sharing how Her Majesty is feeling and the timeline of her care. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the statement read.