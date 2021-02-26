Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is sharing her thoughts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The monarch took part in a rare publicized video call with health officials from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who are leading vaccine rollout across the UK. During their chat, she opened up about her own experience getting vaccinated. “Once you've had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important. As far as I can make out, it was quite harmless. It was very quick. I've had lots of letters from people who've been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab was really– it didn't hurt at all,” she shared.

