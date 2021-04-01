Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth held up a pre-Easter tradition this year, sending out letters and coins called “Maundy Money” to 190 people ahead of the holiday. She typically hands out the coins on the Thursday before Easter, but for the second year in a row, the event has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “Since the Royal Maundy Service cannot go ahead this year, the queen has written to 190 recipients, who have received their traditional purses in the post,” the royal family shared on Twitter.

