Queen Elizabeth reportedly sent President Joe Biden a private message ahead of his January 20th inauguration. “The Queen sent a private message to President Biden @joebiden earlier today, ahead of his inauguration, Buckingham Palace has confirmed,” Sunday Times Royal Correspondent Roya Nikkah tweeted. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to Express about the message saying, “The personal message of good wishes that the Queen sent to President Biden before his inauguration, underlines the closeness between the United States, the world’s most powerful superpower and Britain, its traditional transatlantic partner.”

