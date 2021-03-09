Also available on the nbc app

The Queen has spoken. Just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey shocked everyone worldwide, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday in response. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said on behalf of The Queen. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

