Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary with a special gift from their great-grandchildren. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis made the royal couple a homemade card with big colorful numbers to mark the special occasion. A sweet snap posted to the royal family’s Instagram account showed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoying the gift. The royal couple tied the knot on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey in London.

