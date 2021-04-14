Also available on the nbc app

The royal family is sharing heartwarming looks at Prince Philip’s family life. The late Duke of Edinburgh posed with wife Queen Elizabeth and seven of their great-grandchildren in a 2018 photo posted on Monday. Kate Middleton took the cute snap, which shows her and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte front and center, holding baby brother Prince Louis’ hand. A then-infant Louis is cradled in the Queen’s lap while Prince George stands proudly at her side. Zara Tindall’s daughters Mia and Lena are also pictured, along with Peter Phillips’ girls Savannah and Isla. Zara and Peter are Princess Anne’s two children.

Appearing: