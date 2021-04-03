Also available on the nbc app

Spring has sprung for the royal family! Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles beamed in a pair of new photos released to mark Easter weekend. The mother-son duo posed amid a colorful flower garden on the ground of Frogmore house. Both royals dressed in seasonally-appropriate coats with the Queen adding rain boots and a head scarf to her ensemble. The snaps, taken in late March, dropped days after the monarch made her first public appearance of the year following her COVID-19 vaccination in January.

