Queen Elizabeth's upcoming trip has been cancelled due to coronavirus, and the rest of her engagements are under review. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also cancelled upcoming events due to the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. “Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” a spokesperson for the Clarence Royals reportedly told The Daily Mirror. The news comes as multiple royals were spotted taking health precautions amid the spread of the virus, with Queen Elizabeth opting for gloves during a ceremony and Charles himself nixing handshakes altogether.

