Just a month after Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passed away, the monarch made her first official engagement outside of Windsor Castle. The 95-year-old attended the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster - but the historic event was a bit scaled down this time around. The Queen wore a lavender day dress and a matching floral hat rather than her typical ceremonial dress and crown. She also traveled to the Houses of Parliament in a car rather than a carriage.

