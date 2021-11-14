Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth With Unique Hat Choice For Remembrance Day
CLIP 11/15/21
Queen Elizabeth is staying on the mend longer than she planned. The monarch skipped Remembrance Day services "with great regret" on Nov. 14 after spraining her back, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The ceremony was expected to be the 95-year-old's return to public duties after following doctor's orders to rest for multiple weeks. Prince William, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton and more royals were on hand for the solemn event, which honors fallen military veterans.