Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprise Trip To Visit Prince Philip’s Beloved Sandringham Estate

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to one of Prince Philip’s favorite places over the weekend. The Queen was spotted visiting her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, driving around Wood Farm with who appeared to be her racing advisor, John Warren. The monarch’s late husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, spent much time at Wood Farm after he stepped down from his public duties back in 2017.

