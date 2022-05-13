Main Content

Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprise Appearance At Windsor Horse Show In Bright Pink Lipstick

05/13/22

Queen Elizabeth is just horsing around! The 96-year-old monarch made a surprise appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, marking her first public appearance since March. For the occasion, which was just short drive from her Windsor Castle home, the queen was spotted enjoying the annual event from the comfort of her range rover before making her way to the stands to sit by her son Prince Edward.

