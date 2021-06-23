Main Content

Queen Elizabeth Keeps Rare Snap Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry In Family Photo Collection

CLIP06/23/21
Queen Elizabeth has kept Meghan Markle and Prince Harry close despite the distance between them. On Wednesday, the 95-year-old monarch was joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan in the Queen’s family photo collection. The snapshot was originally taken to celebrate the couple’s engagement, but the snap was never officially released.

