Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is celebrating a milestone birthday and The Royal Family is sending their love! The Duchess of Sussex is 40 and she received a slew of birthday tributes from her in laws on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla all sent birthday tributes to the Duchess to mark her big day. Royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Sun Online that the Sussexes may release a new photo themselves to celebrate, too. Speculation is swirling that it could feature their, never before seen, daughter Lilbet Diana.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution