Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne are giving thanks. The Queen, who is 94, joined a video call during Carers Week to give thanks to some care givers as well as hear more about their experience during the pandemic. Princess Anne said in a statement, “If you are an unpaid family carer, thank you so much for everything you do for those who cannot care for themselves. This Carers Week, and always, please know that your role is a vital one; one to be highlighted and celebrated, and one that should never be forgotten.”

