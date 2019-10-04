Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly 'Impressed' With Meghan Markle For This Reason

Also available on the NBC app

Queen Elizabeth has a lot of love for Meghan Markle. Following Meghan and Prince harry's royal tour of Africa, the Queen is apparently quite pleased with the former "Suits" star. "She’s seeing a more mature, responsible side of Harry," a source told Us Weekly. "And she’s really impressed with how Meghan's upped her game." This isn't the first time we've heard about the queen's relationship with her granddaughter-in-law. Royal Expert Duncan Larcombe previously talked about their dynamic with Fabulous Digital saying, "Meghan seems to have forged a particularly close relationship with the Queen, if you compare that to when other people have married into the royal family."

