Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly 'Impressed' With Meghan Markle For This Reason

Queen Elizabeth has a lot of love for Meghan Markle. Following Meghan and Prince harry's royal tour of Africa, the Queen is apparently quite pleased with the former "Suits" star. "She’s seeing a more mature, responsible side of Harry," a source told Us Weekly. "And she’s really impressed with how Meghan's upped her game." This isn't the first time we've heard about the queen's relationship with her granddaughter-in-law. Royal Expert Duncan Larcombe previously talked about their dynamic with Fabulous Digital saying, "Meghan seems to have forged a particularly close relationship with the Queen, if you compare that to when other people have married into the royal family."

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.