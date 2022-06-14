Queen Elizabeth hit another major milestone in her royal tenure! As of Monday, the 96-year-old ruler is officially the world's second longest reigning monarch. Queen Elizabeth has served for 70 years and 127 days since her coronation on June 2, 1953. She just surpassed King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days before he passed in June 2016. The Queen now follows King Louis XIV of France who ruled for 72 years and 110 days, giving him the longest reign for any world sovereign.

NR S2022 E0 4 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight