The Queen is taking extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Tuesday announcing the 93-year-old’s early move to Windsor Castle. "Her majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the queen will stay there beyond the Easter period," the statement read. It was also announced that several public events the Queen was scheduled to attend in the coming months have been canceled or postponed.

