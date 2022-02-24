Main Content

Queen Elizabeth is feeling better and carrying on with her royal duties after testing positive for coronavirus over the weekend. The 95-year-old monarch held her weekly audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone from Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Queen usually holds an audience with the Prime Minister every week. Her phone call with Johnson comes one day after she canceled her planned virtual meetings as she continued to recover from her COVID-19 diagnosis.

