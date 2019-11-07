Also available on the NBC app

Queen Elizabeth reportedly held a service to lay Princess Diana's spirit to rest four years after her tragic death. According to journals from late reporter and diarist Kenneth Rose, servants at the monarch's Sandringham estate were uncomfortable working in a specific room because they believed it was haunted. The Queen enlisted a local clergyman to investigate and he "did indeed feel some sort of restlessness," Rose wrote, per the Daily Mail. Though the location was also once the bedroom of the Queen's father, Rose chronicled that the tragic circumstances of her passing made Diana's lingering presence a more likely possibility.

