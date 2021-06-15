Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth definitely knows how to make an impression, especially in front of world leaders! Her Majesty met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Windsor Castle on Tuesday and had the best reaction when he told her she was a major hit at the 2021 G7 Summit! “Everyone was talking about you at dinner the next night,” Morrison said. “Oh, Lord, were they really?” the Queen responded. The meeting with Australia’s Prime Minister was her first in-person audience at a royal residence sine the COVID-19 pandemic began.

