Also available on the nbc app

Is Queen Elizabeth planning on stepping down from the throne? Not so fast… According to a new report, the 94-year-old queen has no plans of stepping down and abdicating her throne to son Prince Charles. “Neither her physical nor her mental health are waning,” a source told People also noting that she is “well” and “in good fettle.” Access Hollywood previously spoke with royal expert Charlie Lankston, who also says she thinks it’s unlikely that the queen will step down.

Appearing: