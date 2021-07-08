Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth has lived through it all in her 95 years and she’s reminding us that life can have a little bit of drama here and there. The monarch visited the set of the long-running British soap opera, “Coronation Street” in Manchester on Thursday and talked about how the show balances the drama, or “trouble” as the stars called it. “We try to balance the trouble with some niceness, ma'am, but there' some trouble, I'll be honest,” said producer Ian MacLeod. “Well, I suppose life is a trouble,” the Queen responded. “Coronation Street” is the world’s longest running soap opera. The show has been on for 60 years, but that’s got nothing on queen Elizabeth’s reign. She’s been the Queen of England for 69 years!

Appearing: