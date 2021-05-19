Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is mourning another loss, just one month after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip. According to multiple reports, one of the monarch’s two new puppies died this past weekend. The pup was a dachshund-corgi mix named Fergus – and was just around five months old. A Windsor Castle source told The Sun that Fergus' loss was a tough one, saying in part, "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband."

