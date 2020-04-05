Also available on the NBC app

Queen Elizabeth II made a rare televised broadcast address to urge the United Kingdom and the rest of the world to come together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking in a pre-recorded video shot at Windsor Castle, the 93-year-old royal thanked all healthcare workers and also thanked those who have been staying home. The Queen also acknowledges the "disruption in the life of our country," which she said had "brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

