Prince Andrew's 60th birthday has allegedly been canceled in the wake of his scandal with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Times of London reports Queen Elizabeth has decided to tone down the festivities for her second son's upcoming birthday in February 2020 following the backlash from his controversial BBC interview. The royals initially planned to celebrate the Duke of York and his charities with a party, but they will now host a small family dinner instead.

