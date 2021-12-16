Main Content

Queen Elizabeth Cancels Christmas Party Amid Rise In Covid-19 Cases In The U.K.

Queen Elizabeth is spreading Christmas cheer, but she is taking extra precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19! The British monarch has reportedly canceled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch as coronavirus cases rise across the U.K. "The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead. While there is regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all concerned," a Buckingham Palace source tells Reuters.

