Queen Elizabeth is making a change to her holiday plans amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Multiple outlets report that the British monarch will no longer be hosting the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham this year and will instead stay at Windsor Castle through the New Year. A source told The Telegraph in part, "The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach."

