Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Queen Elizabeth Cancels Annual Christmas At Sandringham Amid Covid-19 Surge (Reports)

CLIP12/20/21
Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is making a change to her holiday plans amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Multiple outlets report that the British monarch will no longer be hosting the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham this year and will instead stay at Windsor Castle through the New Year. A source told The Telegraph in part, "The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach."

Appearing:
Tags: Queen Elizabeth, royal, Prince Philip, Christmas, sandringham, celebrity
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.