New year, new pic! Queen Elizabeth is all smiles alongside her heirs Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George in a new royal portrait. Photographer Ranald Mackechnie took the four-generation photo in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 18. The palace released the image to mark the start of the new decade, and it's clear just how much George has grown up since the quartet's last official snap!

