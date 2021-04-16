Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is giving royal fans a heartfelt look at her private life with Prince Philip one day before laying him to rest. The monarch shared a never-before-seen photo of her and her late husband of 73 years enjoying the fresh air while out in the Coyles of Muick, Scotland. Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and the Queen’s daughter-in-law, took the photograph in 2003, according to the royal family’s official Twitter account.

