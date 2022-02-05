Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Queen Elizabeth Beams & Cuts Cake In First Outing Of 2022 To Celebrate Historic 70 Years On The Throne

CLIP02/05/22
Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth is getting the party started! The monarch beamed in her official outing of 2022, greeting visitors at Sandringham House to kick off the weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebration, which marks her 70 years on the throne – a feat no other British monarch has achieved. Her Majesty appeared in good spirits as she smiled and chatted with members of local community groups, wielding a knife to cut a homemade cake and receiving gifts including a colorful mosaic from neighborhood children.

Appearing:
Tags: Queen Elizabeth, queen elizabeth platinum jubilee, queen elizabeth jubilee, Royals, Royal Family
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.