Queen Elizabeth is getting the party started! The monarch beamed in her official outing of 2022, greeting visitors at Sandringham House to kick off the weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebration, which marks her 70 years on the throne – a feat no other British monarch has achieved. Her Majesty appeared in good spirits as she smiled and chatted with members of local community groups, wielding a knife to cut a homemade cake and receiving gifts including a colorful mosaic from neighborhood children.

