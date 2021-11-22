Jennifer Hudson Surprises Street Performer With 'Hallelujah' Duet: 'Dream Come True'
Queen Elizabeth made a special appearance to celebrate her great-grandchildren. The 95-year-old monarch attended the joint christening of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 9-month-old son, August and Zara and Mike Tindall's 8-month-old son, Lucas. The royal, who was spotted wearing a lime green ensemble and matching hat at the event, was joined by close friends and family at the private service.